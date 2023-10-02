Ex-CNN boss Jeff Zucker to buy minority stake in Front Office Sports newsletter

CNN’s new boss warns industry ‘approaching peak disruption’ as staffers complain ‘morale is in the sh-tter’Katie Couric casts doubt on CNN’s ability to be a ‘down-the-middle network’Zucker will become co-chairman alongside Jason Stein, whose private equity firm SC Holdings was the first to invest in Front Office after it was founded in 2016 by White and Russell Wilde in their University of Miami dorm room.

Zucker will become co-chairman alongside Jason Stein, whose private equity firm SC Holdings was the first to invest in Front Office after it was founded in 2016 by White and Russell Wilde in their University of Miami dorm room.

“The key is to expand the newsroom and the journalism,” Zucker told Bloomberg of Front Office, which employs 40 reporters.

Zucker, through his investment firm, RedBird IMI, will buy an undisclosed stake in the company. The deal values Front Office Sports at about $40 million — an increase from $25 million at the end of 2021 — people familiar with the terms told

“As we enter this next stage of expansion, we are incredibly excited to partner with Jeff Zucker, one of the media industry’s greatest minds,” Front Office’s CEO Adam White said in the press release.

Zucker will become co-chairman alongside Jason Stein, whose private equity firm SC Holdings was the first to invest in Front Office after it was founded in 2016 by White and Russell Wilde in their University of Miami dorm room.

Zucker’s stake includes shares from SC Holdings, and buys out Crain Communications Inc., which bought a 20% stake in Front Office last year, according to Bloomberg.Jeff Zucker’s investment in Front Office Sports reportedly values the company at $40 million — $25 million more than 2021.The funds will be used to expand Front Office’s presence beyond its newsletter, which is sent to 800,000 inboxes twice daily and contains sports-heavy news on everything from college athletics to “NFL’s Swift mania.”

How RedBird founder Gerry Cardinale built a star-studded empire

“The key is to expand the newsroom and the journalism,” Zucker told Bloomberg of Front Office, which employs 40 reporters.

He said Front Office wants to become a “real leader in the coverage of the business of sports, especially at a time where places like the New York Times and Wall Street Journal have backed off of that a little.”

Zucker’s RedBird and SC Holdings will now own equal minority stakes in Front Office, while the workers own the rest, per the outlet.As president and CEO of NBCUniversal, he oversaw a massive marketing and promotional campaign plugging the network’s coverage of the Olympic Games.

Zucker’s most recent job title of CNN Worldwide included oversight of the corporate behemoth’s sports media properties, among them Turner Sports, Bleacher Report and AT&T SportsNet.Since launching RedBird Capital Partners less than a decade ago, CEO Gerry Cardinale has invested in Fenway Sports, Artists Equity with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and SpringHill with LeBron James.has also already made his fair share of sports-related investments with big names in the industry, including when he backed Fenway Sports, Artists Equity with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and SpringHill with LeBron James.

Zucker became the chief of Redbird IMI — a joint venture between RedBird Capital Partners and Emirate-based International Media Investments — in December 2022 after he was forced to resign from CNN for failing to disclose

RedBird Capital Partners — which has $8.6 billion under management — reportedly committed $250 million to the partnership, while IMI pledged $750 million, backing RedBird IMI with a staggering $1 billion to hunt for deals.Zucker previously served as the president and CEO of NBCUniversal before heading up CNN Worldwide — a position he stepped down from in February for failing to disclose a years-long consensual affair with a subordinate earlier last year.The Front Office investment marks Zucker’s third since starting RedBird IMI, though he’s eyed a slew of other deals.

In June, Zucker was reportedly circling the Washington Post, Semafor, Puck and Air Mail — the media company founded by former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter — though he has yet to announce any deals with the media properties.

Since launching RedBird Capital Partners less than a decade ago, CEO Gerry Cardinale has invested in Fenway Sports, Artists Equity with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and SpringHill with LeBron James.Zucker previously served as the president and CEO of NBCUniversal before heading up CNN Worldwide -- a position he stepped down from in February for failing to disclose a years-long consensual affair with a subordinate earlier last year.