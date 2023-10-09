Former CIA Director Michael Hayden on Monday suggested that Sen. Tommy Tuberville be removed from the “human race” over his blockade of military confirmations.
The shocking suggestion from the retired US intelligence official came in response to a question from a user on the social media platform X, who asked if Tuberville (R-Ala.) should be “removed from his committee.
Some on social media accused the former top CIA official of calling for Tuberville’s “assassination.” “Former CIA Director Michael Hayden calls for the assassination of Sen. Tuberville because the senator is performing desperately needed oversight of the U.S. headtopics.com
Tuberville’s blockade prevents the Senate Armed Services Committee from quickly approving nominations by a unanimous vote, forcing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) toRepublican Senator of Alabama Tommy Tuberville arrives during a Senate procedural vote on a short-term government funding bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Sept. 26, 2023.
Hayden, a retired Air Force general who also served as the director of the National Security Agency between 1999 and 2006, overseeing the agency’s domestic mass surveillance program, has taken shots at Tuberville in the past over his hold on military promotions. headtopics.com