Ex-Army sergeant accused of trying to hand defense secrets to China

The U.S. Justice Department said a former Army sergeant was arrested for seeking to provide classified information to China. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)A former U.S. Army sergeant was arrested Friday at San Francisco International Airport for allegedly trying to deliver defense secrets to Chinese authorities.
Joseph Daniel Schmidt, 29, an active duty soldier from 2015 to 2020, had access to top-secret and secret national security information, authorities said.
Schmidt also conducted “internet research about defection from the United States and countries that do not have extradition treaties” with Washington, Brandon Tower, an FBI special agent involved in the case, wrote in the affidavit. Terms Schmidt searched on Google included “soldier defect, chinese consulate, iranian consulate” and “can you be extradited for treason. headtopics.com
That information, while unclassified, still pertains to intelligence activities including covert actions, Tower added. While in Beijing, Schmidt’s phone records also show that the device was in “close proximity” to the headquarters of China’s Ministry of State Security, the country’s intelligence agency.During his three-plus years in China, Schmidt created Word documents entitled “High Level Secrets” and “Important Information to Share with Chinese Government.
U.S. authorities did not elaborate on what they thought had motivated Schmidt’s alleged espionage efforts. But in May 2020, Schmidt emailed his sister, telling her he had left the United States “because of a disagreement with American policy,” according to Tower. headtopics.com