Nancy Marks was arrested on Thursday and is set to appear in federal court in Central Islip, Long Island at 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) after prosecutors said she waived her right to be indicted by a grand jury, the records showed. That usually suggests a defendant has agreed to plead guilty.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York declined to comment on the charges Marks faces. Marks' lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.with defrauding prospective political supporters by laundering funds to pay for his personal expenses and illegally receiving unemployment benefits while he was employed.

The 35-year-old political newcomer has pleaded not guilty and resisted calls to resign for lying about his resume. Marks told the Federal Election Commission in a Jan. 31 filing that she had resigned as Santos' campaign treasurer. headtopics.com

Marks' plea is scheduled to take place in a Central Islip courtroom on Thursday afternoon. It comes as Santos faces a 13-count federal indictment centered on charges of money laundering and lying to Congress in an earlier financial disclosure.

