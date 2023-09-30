Electric-vehicle inventories are running nearly twice that of traditional vehicles, suggesting that too many cars are being produced for current demand. A... That’s where the good EV news ends. EV dealer inventories are running at 97 days of demand, compared with 57 for traditional vehicles, a sign that the industry has made too many EVs. Ford Motor’s U.S.

EV sales rose 6% year over year through August, while Tesla’s grew 30% from a year earlier in the first half. Production delays explain some of Ford’s growth, but EV demand is also an issue.

Cox projects that EV sales will account for 23% of all new-car sales in California in the third quarter, while the figure in Michigan and Ohio—Ford and General Motors country—is 3%. Both have lots of assembly plants and employees there, but locals aren’t rushing to buy EVs. One reason: cold weather, which can cut EV range by 20%-25%. One solution: heat the cabin while the car is plugged in.

Ford and GM should be explaining that to customers. They could also offer more incentives or home-charging hookups to drive sales. They’d better. The EV industry is out of the early-adoption phase when any cool new model would sell. Now, it’s all about smart marketing and incentives. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

EVs Are Setting Records. But There’s a Wake-Up Call in the Data.Electric-vehicle inventories are running nearly twice that of traditional vehicles, suggesting that too many cars are being produced for current demand. A...

Electrify America Opens Easy Trips To The Grand Canyon For CCS EVsElectrify America has announced the opening of an EV charging station near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. With the latest hardware, the stations should provide a reliable charge for up to six cars at speeds of up to 350 kilowatts.

EVs Will Hit Detroit Harder Than a UAW RaiseWhile pay increases following the strike will take the shine off automakers’ margins, their electric vehicles are still making huge losses.

| Amid Trump’s rant to autoworkers, there was a kernel of truth about EVsBiden and his Democratic allies insist that unionized autoworkers and environmentalists can both be pleased, but that fiction is quickly running out of road.

EVs emerge as a major driver of political discourse ahead of 2024 electionElectric vehicles are poised to be a major driver of political discourse leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

The Language Trump Used To Demonize EVs During His Michigan RallyFormer President Donald Trump held a campaign rally at a Detroit auto parts plant. The language Trump used shined with propaganda.