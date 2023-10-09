Evidence of microplastics found in clouds above mountains in Japan, study says

from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham...
It may be in the water, it may be in your blood and now, microplastics may be in the clouds above you, according to a new study from Japan. Polyethylene terephthalate is a synthetic resin, which is often found in clothing fibers, containers for liquids and food, and found in food in general.
Researchers presumed that since evidence of microplastics have been found in our oceans, it is very likely that they will find their way into the atmosphere and further spread via "plastic rainfall.""Microplastics in the free troposphere are transported and contribute to global pollution. headtopics.com
However, current technologies can’t yet tell researchers what amount of microplastic ingested by humans can truly have negative health effects, according to Harvard.
42 years ago: Mount St. Helens woke up and blew her topOn March 21, 1980, tucked into the eighth page of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer was a brief, three-paragraph report about an earthquake that rippled through the Mount St. Helens area.