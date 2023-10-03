- Everything We Know About Sarper's Exotic Dancer Job

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Sarper Güven has danced for thousands of women in the past, but now, he has eyes for only one, Shekinah Garner. Self-proclaimed bad boy Sarper is a 43-year-old from Turkey who Shekinah fell in love with after meeting him on a dating app.

However, Shekinah was going to be his last. Shekinah moved from Los Angeles to Istanbul on the reality TV spin-off. Sarper’s past made him look like a red flag to Shekinah, but she chose to ignore it. Sarper wanted Shekinah to be of a certain weight and dress in the way he liked.

Sarper Did Exotic Dancing For Seven Years Sarper has been working as a professional model for a year. Someone offered him to model for a brand, and as someone who loves “exposing” his body, Sarper took up the opportunity. He did exotic dancing for seven years and enjoyed it a lot. Sarper quit his imports and exports job and started his new stint in fitness and bodybuilding.

Sarper Felt "Like A God" While Performing Stripteases Sarper is “so obsessed” with his body and how he looks. Sarper dressed as a construction worker to give his girlfriend a private dance. Sarper revealed that when he worked as an exotic dancer, he felt powerful there. He used to be the only man surrounded by women who were obsessed with him. headtopics.com

Why Did Sarper Leave His Job? Sarper danced in over 600 bachelorette parties. Half the brides he danced for wanted to sleep with him. However, Sarper only slept with them if he was attracted to them. Sarper described what he did as something he did for “fun.” He didn’t look at it like it was a “service” he was offering. He never thought that he would settle down.

