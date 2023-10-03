Everything We Know About Loki Season 3

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT After the release of Phase 5's Loki season 2, it's possible that the God of Mischief's MCU journey could continue in season 3 of his popular solo Disney+ series.

Loki season 1 premiered on June 9, 2021, and featured the titular God of Mischief exploring the new realm of the Time Variance Authority, coming face-to-face with his own multiversal variants, and eventually facilitating the introduction of the MCU's first variant of Kang the Conqueror: He Who Remains.

Loki Season 3 Predicted Release Date Loki season 1 premiered on June 9, 2021, as part of the MCU's Phase 4, followed by season 2 which premieres on October 5, 2023, in Phase 5. This two-year-gap suggests Loki season 3 could release in 2025 or 2026 as part of Phase 6.

Loki Season 3 Cast: Who Can Return? The entire principal cast from Loki season 1 will be returning for the second season, which suggests they would all likely return for Loki season 3, too. Tom Hiddleston leads the charge as the titular God of Mischief, though Sophia Di Martino portrays his female variant, Sylvie, and it's possible previous variants portrayed by Richard E. headtopics.com

Loki season 3 would likely see the return of Owen Wilson as TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku as high-ranking TVA Hunter B-15, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Ravonna Renslayer. Loki season 2 is expected to explore these characters in much more detail, particularly after season 1 revealed that everyone working for the TVA had previously had a life on the Sacred Timeline.

Loki Season 3 Story: How Season 2 Sets It Up Loki season 1 included many twists and turns, particularly introducing the Multiverse Saga's primary villain in the season's finale, so it's unclear what direction Loki season 2 could take, and how it might set the stage for Loki season 3.

