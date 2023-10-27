Everyone Else Burns Season 2: Release Date Prediction, Renewal & Everything We Know

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Everyone Else Burns season 2 is on the way to The CW, with the renewal confirmed before the quirky British sitcom’s US premiere had even arrived. Everyone Else Burns focuses on the Lewis family and their unwavering belief that the world is due to end in a decade. The fanatically religious Lewis’s are led by patriarch David, played by Simon Bird of The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner fame.

The show has been such a success in the UK that British network Channel 4 renewed a second season in mid-2023. The CW were thrilled by this news, and have already confirmed they’ll be hosting Everyone Else Burns season 2 when the release date arrives in the US. The sitcom about the end of days has already found a firm footing with audiences, with speculation on what to expect from the next season of Everyone Else Burns already high.

The CW Network President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz released a statement alongside the news of the renewal, explaining why picking up Everyone Else Burns season 2 before the show had even premiered was an easy choice. headtopics.com

Everyone Else Burns Is Renewed For Season 2 Everyone Else Burns season 2 is confirmed, and the British apocalyptic sitcom will be returning both in its native UK and in the US. Season 2 was given the go-ahead by Channel 4 in the UK in August 2023, a full 8 months after it premiered in January (via Deadline). The pick-up renewal in the US came much more quickly, with The CW confirming they’d be hosting Everyone Else Burns season 2 before the US premiere of the show in October 2023.

Everyone Else Burns Season 2 Release Date The release date for Everyone Else Burns season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. However, since the show will air in the UK long before it arrives in the US, it’s entirely possible that an Everyone Else Burns season 2 release date in October 2024 for The CW, exactly a year after the show was first released, can happen. This is dependent on the show finishing production and arriving in the UK before then, however. headtopics.com

