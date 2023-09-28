Every PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra & Premium Game Available October 2023

Get free games in October 2023 with PS Plus. The PS Plus games for September 2023, for instance, brought forth a lot of variety in terms of genre, for example. The titles offered, which can be grabbed for free until October 2, are Saints Row, Black Desert, and Generation Zero.

The new games announced by Sony for the PlayStation Plus lineup in October 2023 follow the same pattern of variety, giving players different options to choose from. There is a survival horror game, an indie RPG, and even a simulator.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The new PlayStation Plus games for October 2023 have been officially announced by Sony, giving players an insight into what they can expect for the upcoming month in terms of content. Even with the restructuring of the entire PS Plus subscription tiers and prices, players of all levels still get three monthly games for free, which can be downloaded and played at any time, so long as the user is still subscribed to the service. The titles offered by PS Plus tend to be varied, which in turn provides players with various experiences every month instead of a single month full of FPS games, for instance.

Every Game Coming To PlayStation Plus In October 2023 Following a leak shared by Insider Gaming, the three titles were later confirmed by Sony in a post on the official PlayStation Blog. The free games offered by PlayStation Plus in October 2023 are The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, and Weird West. The titles can be redeemed for free by subscribers between October 3 and November 6. After that, the games will become unavailable to redeem for free in the service. If players grab the titles during the period, however, they can download them at any time if their subscription is still active.

Different Genres In PlayStation Plus October 2023 Lineup Offer Gameplay Variety The most notable addition to the catalog is The Callisto Protocol. The third-person survival horror game was released in 2022 to average review scores but provides a satisfying experience for fans of the genre. The Callisto Protocol is set in space and is even considered a spiritual successor to the Dead Space franchise. The other notable game in the PlayStation Plus October 2023 list is Farming Simulator 22. Though the genre does not appeal to all players, this is one of the best in its category, with a complete roster of activities to complete. The sim also has a coop mode that allows players to manage their farm together.

The last addition, which may be the most exciting one, is Weird West. This indie title developed by WolfEye and published by Devolver Digital is an isometric RPG that infuses the Wild West theme with elements of fantasy and strategy. There are many options to choose from when redeeming the various free games offered by the PlayStation Plus service in October 2023.