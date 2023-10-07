Every Nintendo Handheld, Ranked By Their Games

Although Nintendo has always had competition in the tightly contested home console market, historically from Sega and more recently from Microsoft and Sony, the company has always been the undisputed king of the handheld console - a supremacy that began in 1989 with the Game Boy and continues to this day, over 30 years later, with the Switch Lite.
In spite of a number of duds, the Game Boy is home to a significant number of exceptional titles, some still missing from the Nintendo Switch Online retro catalog. Pokémon Yellow, Pokémon Red and Blue, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Tetris, Dr. Mario, and Kirby's Dream Land 2 are but a select few of the highest-caliber games on the system.
Though the Nintendo DS notoriously features countless awful games, released to capitalize on the system's popularity, it is also home to a great deal of the best games of its generation - Mario Kart DS, Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan, New Super Mario Bros., Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, and many more all originated on the DS. headtopics.com
Featuring classics like Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past with Four Swords, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, Super Mario Advance 3: Yoshi's Island, and Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, the GBA's catalog, although limited in quantity when compared with some of the other Nintendo handhelds, has an exceptionally high density of great games.
Though the GBC can play games from the original Game Boy, the 916 games GBC catalog features many exceptional titles - to the point where, although backward compatibility is nice, it isn't wholly necessary. headtopics.com
The Nintendo Switch's library features a great deal more ports and third-party games than any other previous Nintendo handheld - although, this often comes with mixed results. However, with excellent games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros.
Every Outfit In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ranked Worst To BestAssassin's Creed Mirage features a number of excellently designed outfits; however, some are cooler and come with much better perks than others.