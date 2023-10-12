Every My Hero Academia Movie In Order (And The Best Way To Watch Them)

The My Hero Academia franchise has been massively popular, almost since its debut as a manga in 2014, and that popularity has led to several movies being released.
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes My Hero Academia: Two Heroes opens with a flashback to All Might's time in America, when he worked with a scientist who developed support gear, David Shield. All Might receives an invitation to a hero expo at the artificial I-Island, and opts to bring Midoriya along as his plus one. Several of the other students also end up attending as well.
My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising Heroes: Rising follows the entirety of U.A.'s Class 1-A as they're sent to a small island, Nabu Island, to act as its local heroes for their winter semester safety program.
My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission World Heroes' Mission takes the kids of Class 1-A on a globe-spanning adventure, introducing heroes from overseas, not just Japan.
What is the Best Way to Watch My Hero Academia's Movies? Unfortunately, My Hero Academia's films are, at present, scattered across multiple streaming services, meaning there's no simple way to watch all three. Aside from streaming, however, all three are easily available on BluRay, which do come with some additional special features.