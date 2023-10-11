Every MCU Movie That Fails the Bechdel Test

The MCU is the single biggest brand in film entertainment so far this century, following the conquests of Marvel Comics’ greatest heroes through a winding cinematic journey. Throughout its tenure, the franchise and the film industry at large, have evolved dramatically, with films like Black Panther and Captain Marvel being landmark achievements for representation in Hollywood.

8 'Iron Man' (2008) The debut of the MCU, Iron Man became an instant hit following billionaire industrialist Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) who, after escaping terrorist captivity, decides to focus on defending the world rather than manufacturing weapons.

While it does have multiple named female characters, it fails to depict any sort of relationship between them and even seems oblivious to the underlying theme in the relationship between Banner and Betty (Liv Tyler). headtopics.com

As such, the film serves as ample evidence that using the Bechdel test to determine the feminist quality of a film can be misleading. Peggy is the only named female character, so the film technically fails all three elements of the test, but few would deny Carter’s cultural impact as an empowering woman with a complex and defined personality.

4 'Ant-Man' (2015) After four of the MCU’s six phase one films failed to pass the Bechdel test, the franchise made a clear shift towards more inclusivity and representation as the epic saga continued to expand and evolve. headtopics.com

3 'Doctor Strange' (2016) Carrying on the MCU’s balance of riveting action and good fun, Doctor Strange was also met with praise for the manner in which it incorporated sorcery into the universe. Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) begins the film as a self-absorbed neurosurgeon who, after a car accident, suffers injuries to his hands which leave him unable to operate.

Read more:

Collider »

MCU Phase 4 Director Reignites MCU Vs. DCEU DebatesThe debate regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU continues as one of the MCU's Phase 4 directors chimes in on the two franchises.

Every Character Confirmed To Be A Skrull In The MCU's Secret InvasionMarvel's Secret Invasion is here, a paranoia-filled MCU series where Skrulls have infiltrated Earth and longstanding characters aren't who they seem.

DCU's Confirmed Cast Repeats An MCU Trick That Took Them 6 Years To CompleteJames Gunn's upcoming DC Universe is taking a page right out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's playbook; only DC will not take as long to do it.

Marvel Answers King in Black's Biggest Question, Meaning Knull CAN Appear in the MCUKnull's defeat during the King in Black event left some lingering questions about him, but one has finally been answered, meaning he can be in the MCU

MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios: Pricing, Availability, Buy OnlineAvailable on Oct. 10, the new book takes an unauthorized behind-the-scenes look at Marvel's rise from a comic book company to the peak of pop culture.

When Will the MCU's 'Fantastic Four' Cast Be Revealed - Dailies PodcastOn today's episode, Perri and Steve share the weekend box office & some big news for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein & the MCU's Fantastic Four!