Every Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Boss Fight, Ranked Easiest To Hardest

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a triumph of gameplay and storytelling and arguably one of the best exclusives yet to be released on PS5. Bringing together Peter Parker and Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sees the pair take on a plethora of the most powerful villains from the expansive lore of the Spider-Man franchise — including the most universally recognized Spider-Man antagonist, the amorphous sentient alien symbiote, Venom.

9 Sandman Sandman is arguably one of the most well-known antagonists from the Spider-Man franchise, an impressive feat considering the illustrious roster of villainous figures to have featured in the franchise's countless comics, movies, and games. Though this supervillain makes a return as a boss battle in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, he is undeniably the easiest boss in the game.

8 Lizard Although a deplorable villain in many of his depictions, the Lizard is a far more sympathetic antagonist in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The boss battle against the Lizard takes place in three phases, with each section significantly increasing in difficulty and presenting a set of different challenges. Despite this, defeating the Lizard is fairly easy — equip Symbiote abilities, employ gadgets, and repeatedly use the Web-Shooter to entangle the Lizard and significantly limit his mobility.

7 Mysterio In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the supervillain Mysterio and his assistants have opened Mysteriums, a series of virtual reality entertainment venues in New York City. Although Mysterio initially appears to have forgone his criminal past, it is quickly discovered by Miles that the Mysteriums are not simply innocent entertainment. Throughout the game, Miles will face 10 pretty simple Mysterium Challenges; however, the Mysterio boss battle is anything but simple.

