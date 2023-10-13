Every Loki Season 2 Episode 2 MCU Easter Egg & Reference

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Warning! This post contains SPOILERS for Loki season 2, episode 2
As seen in Loki season 2, episode 2, the titular God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) are trying to prevent the demise of the TVA. This is because Loki in particular believes the TVA will become the primary defense against He Who Remains' variants who were unleashed with the expansion of the multiverse as seen in the finale of Loki season 1.
8 Zaniac (Brad Wolfe) Loki and Mobius discover that Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal) has gone rogue, defying orders from General Dox (Kate Dickie) to have a life and become a movie star on the Scared Timeline. As such, X-5 has become Brad Wolfe who starring in Zaniac!, a movie about a serial killer. headtopics.com
6 Loki Displays Classic And New MCU Powers When X-5 tries to make a run for it, Loki displays a collection of classic powers he's used in the past such as duplication casting, magical blasts, and illusions. However, he also uses his own shadows to hold X-5 in place, an impressive new ability that fits the God of Mischief quite well.
4 Loki References His Past With The Avengers and Tony Stark After X-5 succeeds in getting Mobius to lash out, Loki and Mobius take a break and Loki calls back to the past where his own rage got the better of him. He notably brings up how mad he was with his brother and father, so much so that he led an alien invasion to take over Earth as seen in the first Avengers movie. headtopics.com