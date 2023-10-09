Every Loki Character Ranked Worst To Best

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Loki is filled with interesting and complex characters, but they don't all quite stand out as iconic to the same degree. It is the sign of a great show when all of the characters strike a chord in their own way and can be likable even when they're villainous.
18 Hunter X-05 So far, there is little known about Hunter X-05 other than the fact he is a Brad Wolfe variant with quite an antagonistic personality, ranking him among the least likable Loki characters. This alone has painted him as Season 2's minor villain, especially now that he has been put in charge of the hunt for Sylvie.
14 Boastful Loki Nobody likes a boaster, but Boastful Loki could have had a lot going for him with his kitted-out character design and choice of weapon that definitely wasn't Mjolnir. His betrayal of his fellow Loki variants hiding out from Alioth (something Alligator Loki seemed to predict), however, was a low blow. At least, it seems, he could hold his own in the ensuing fight. headtopics.com
11 Alioth There is no wonder that the Lokis in the Void took refuge underground when Alioth was running rampant above ground. This terrifying smoke monster is among the most formidable to appear in the MCU.
8 Ravonna Renslayer As one of the most prominent characters in the series, Ravonna didn't exactly come across as villainous until very recently, though those aware of her comic book origins may have had their suspicions. Instead, Ravonna is a compelling character insofar as her compassion shines through, especially in her final interaction with Mobius, her closest friend in the TVA. headtopics.com
6 Classic Loki Aided in no small part by the casting of Richard E. Grant in the role, Classic Loki - the variant designed to represent Loki from his earliest days in comics - was an instant hit.