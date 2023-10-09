Every Loki Character Ranked Worst To Best

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Loki is filled with interesting and complex characters, but they don't all quite stand out as iconic to the same degree. It is the sign of a great show when all of the characters strike a chord in their own way and can be likable even when they're villainous.

18 Hunter X-05 So far, there is little known about Hunter X-05 other than the fact he is a Brad Wolfe variant with quite an antagonistic personality, ranking him among the least likable Loki characters. This alone has painted him as Season 2's minor villain, especially now that he has been put in charge of the hunt for Sylvie.

14 Boastful Loki Nobody likes a boaster, but Boastful Loki could have had a lot going for him with his kitted-out character design and choice of weapon that definitely wasn't Mjolnir. His betrayal of his fellow Loki variants hiding out from Alioth (something Alligator Loki seemed to predict), however, was a low blow. At least, it seems, he could hold his own in the ensuing fight. headtopics.com

11 Alioth There is no wonder that the Lokis in the Void took refuge underground when Alioth was running rampant above ground. This terrifying smoke monster is among the most formidable to appear in the MCU.

8 Ravonna Renslayer As one of the most prominent characters in the series, Ravonna didn't exactly come across as villainous until very recently, though those aware of her comic book origins may have had their suspicions. Instead, Ravonna is a compelling character insofar as her compassion shines through, especially in her final interaction with Mobius, her closest friend in the TVA. headtopics.com

6 Classic Loki Aided in no small part by the casting of Richard E. Grant in the role, Classic Loki - the variant designed to represent Loki from his earliest days in comics - was an instant hit.

Read more:

screenrant »

Loki Season 2 EP Explains How Victor Timely Creates Conflict Between Loki, Sylvie, & The TVAExclusive: Loki season 2 executive producer Kevin Wright breaks down how Victor Timely will cause Loki, Sylvie, and the TVA to question everything.

'Loki' Season 2 Funko Pops Feature Mobius and Loki Side-by-SideLoki and Mobius get adorable new Funko Pop figures just in time for Season 2 of the beloved MCU series to hit Disney+.

1 Loki Character Secretly Sets Up The MCU's Reset After Avengers 6The season 2 premiere of Loki hints at a potential post-Avengers 6 plot twist for the MCU thanks to the introduction of one TVA character.

Every Jujutsu Kaisen Arc Ranked From Worst to BestAfter being serialized for over 5 years Jujutsu Kaisen has a variety of arcs, all of which are great but some of which are better than others.

Every 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' Movie, Ranked by RewatchabilityFrom A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) to Freddy vs. Jason, this is every A Nightmare on Elm Street movie ranked by how rewatchable they are.

Every Starfield Faction Questline, Ranked Worst To BestFaction quests have historically been the coolest parts of Bethesda's RPGs, and Starfield delivers the best yet. But some are better than others.