Every Easter Egg in ‘The Continental’

The Big Picture The complex and beloved John Wick universe has expanded once again with the prequel series The Continental: From the World of John Wick, and it is jam-packed with Easter eggs and nods to the adored franchise.

Frankie Pays Homage to John Wick If fans had any doubt that the anticipated prequel series wouldn't have the visceral and riveting action that the series is so well-known for, the opening sequence of The Continental: From the World of John Wick immediately puts those concerns to rest.

The Rules of The Continental Hotel There is one rule that all the staff and residents of The Continental must follow — no business is to be conducted on Continental grounds. This means no criminal activity, especially killing, is allowed on the premises, with the punishment being immediate Excommunicado from High Table services. headtopics.com

The 1969 Ford Mustang The appearance of a particular vehicle implies there may be an even deeper connection between John Wick and Charlie than previously thought. When Winston tells Charlie that he needs a car to go find Frankie, Charlie loans him his cherished '69 jet-black Ford Mustang.

The Adjudicator As revealed in The Continental: From the World of John Wick, the High Table has existed for over a thousand years, and its roles and institutions have remained unchanged. One of those roles is the title of The Adjudicator, and we see one such Adjudicator pursue the coin press in the prequel series. headtopics.com

Pushing Up Daisies Before Yen (Nhung Kate) is forced to leave her and Frankie's home at the abandoned movie theater, we see she has a can of daisies. What just so happened to be the name of John Wick's dog that began his path to vengeance? Daisy. Perhaps this is early foreshadowing that Yen's beloved Frankie will soon meet his end.

