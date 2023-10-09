Every Character Vecna Is Now Confirmed To Have Killed In Stranger Things

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Stranger Things is no stranger to violence, but it reached a new level after revealing Vecna as its main villain, tying him to every character who's been killed over its four seasons. As it turns out, Vecna was behind everything from the Mind Flayer to, presumably, Will Byers' abduction in Stranger Things season 1.

11 Rainbow Room Staff Season 4 of Stranger Things began very violently. One group of people that ultimately paid the price was the hospital staff of the Rainbow Room. Eleven trained her powerful abilities in that facility, as she lived there since her birth.

9 Hospital Visitors In Stranger Things season 3, episode 5, titled "Chapter Five: The Flayed," the kids of Hawkins got involved in a fight against the Flayed in their town’s hospital. This was one of the first times the Flayed were revealed as a true threat. headtopics.com

7 Jason Carver Jason Carver's death in Stranger Things was one of the quickest but most gruesome of season 4. He was not beloved, as he treated every one of Stranger Things' main characters like they were worthless. In the Stranger Things season 4 finale, Jason was in a fist fight with Lucas.

5 Alice and Virginia Creel Before it was revealed that Henry Creel, Number 1, and Vecna were all the same person, Stranger Things explained the history of one complex character in three parts. Originally, it wasn't disclosed that Henry killed his own family, but once Vecna explained his origin to Nancy, he claimed responsibility for killing both his mother and sister. headtopics.com

3 Bob Newby Before Joyce Byers fell in love with Hopper, she had another boyfriend during Stranger Things season 2. Bob Newby proved his love for her, as he stayed by Joyce's side through everything from Will's sickness to his possession, taking the dark secrets of Hawkins in stride.

Read more:

screenrant »

Hollywood Strikes’ Impact Felt in Georgia Town Where ‘Stranger Things’ Is ShotThe impact of the writers’ and actors’ strikes has rippled far from Hollywood, including to the town where “Stranger Things” is partially filmed.

Drake defends his friendship with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown from 'weirdos' in his commentsdrake defends his friendship with stranger things star millie bobby brown from 'weirdos' in his comments

Stranger Things metalhead Eddie Munson shares more of his backstory in prequel novel excerptstranger things metalhead eddie munson shares more of his backstory in prequel novel excerpt

Stranger Things Prequel Reveals New Details About Eddie Munson's Heartbreaking BackstoryA new excerpt from an upcoming Stranger Things prequel novel reveals more information about the tragic backstory of beloved character Eddie Munson.

28 Things Under $15 You'll Want For Every Room In Your HomeSmall price, BIG impact.

Letter: Thanks to an honest strangerThanks to this stranger for their act of kindness. It filled our hearts with gratitude and appreciation for our Anchorage community.