Every Ben 10 Animated Series, Ranked Worst To Best

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Ben 10 has had a total of five animated shows featuring the titular hero and his alien alter-egos, but not every show has been a success.

While the original ranks among the best Cartoon Network shows, not every incarnation of Ben 10 was created equally, and some failed to fully capture the spirit of the first outing.

The series jumps into Ben's adventures with the Omnitrix and assumes the audience understands the events that led up to young Tennyson being bound to the alien watch. Even for audiences who are familiar, it misses important context and story beats like understanding Ben is trapped with the Omnitrix and can't remove it. headtopics.com

In the final episode of Ben 10: Ultimate Alien, Ben meets the Omnitrix's creator, who replaces his Ultimatrix with a new and improved Omnitrix, revealing the original was a prototype. The new Omnitrix has the ability to transform into more than a million different alien species including every previous alien from the other series'.

3 Ben 10: Alien Force (2008-2010) Ben 10: Ultimate Alien continues the adventure from the original series with a 15-year-old Ben Tennyson. After Ben is able to remove the Omnitrix and start living a normal life, he is pulled back into life as a hero, as he needs to rescue his Grandpa Max with the help of cousin Gwen and the reformed Kevin. headtopics.com

With Grandpa Max kidnapped, Ben decides to wield the Omnitrix again. Due to his slightly older age, the Omnitrix reboots and grants him the ability to access a new set of alien species with brand-new powers. The main antagonist in this series is an alien species known as the Highbreed, who are obsessed with wiping out other life.

Read more:

screenrant »

'Tiana' Disney+ Animated Series Sets Joyce Sherri as Writer, DirectorThe 'Tiana' animated series in the works at Disney+ has enlisted Joyce Sherri as the show's lead writer and director, Variety has learned exclusively

Leo Messi Teams With Sony Pictures TV Kids for Animated SeriesArgentinian soccer icon Leo Messi is teaming with Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television - Kids to produce and globally distribute the animated series Messi and the Giants.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year Voice Cast Revealed for Disney+ SeriesThe Spider-Man: Freshman Year voice cast for Marvel Studios' forthcoming animated series has been revealed.

'Archer' Series Finale Trailer Teases the Return of an Old FoeAnimated spy series Archer is set to come to an end after 14 hilarious seasons, and the trailer for the series finale teases the return of an old foe.

SCAD AnimationFest 2023: All Animated MoviesSCAD AnimationFest 2023 has finally wrapped, and here are all of the animated movies that were shown off at the animation-centric film festival.

The Animated Aesthetic of Elizabeth GarousteThe French interior designer’s joyful “Beans” collection gets an extended run at the Ralph Pucci International network of galleries.