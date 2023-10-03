Everett officers, K-9 track and arrest man accused of domestic violence

The EPD said later that evening the accused man, in his 20s, got on a bus headed to Everett. When the man realized there was a police car behind the bus, he exited and ran on foot.Officer Klages and his K-9 partner Saxon then arrived at the scene. K-9 Saxon tracked the man to a yard where he was hiding under a boat. The EPD said K-9 Saxon helped officers take down the man as he fought with officers.

Officer Klages and his K-9 partner Saxon then arrived at the scene. K-9 Saxon tracked the man to a yard where he was hiding under a boat. The EPD said K-9 Saxon helped officers take down the man as he fought with officers.“Outstanding work Officer Klages and Saxon!! Thank you for your hard work and for keeping us safe!!!” said the EPD.

