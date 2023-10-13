Everett housing complex dealing with meth, fentanyl contamination

According to a Safety Bulletin obtained by FOX 13, the property owner has been working with the Department of Health and Human Services to evict residents and cleanup the contaminated units.
Clare’s Place, owned by Catholic Community Services of Western Washington, is a permanent supportive home with the purpose of housing individuals who have experienced chronic homelessness.According to CCSNW Agency Director Will Rice, preliminary testing was done after multiple complaints.
"Those tests came back positive for drug residue. We are working with our public health and other government partners to determine how best to move those tenants from the units and begin the drug residue cleaning process," Rice said in a statement. headtopics.com
Residents who spoke with FOX 13 said they have questions about the severity of the contamination. The tests came back positive in individual units, common spaces and offices. The Burien City Council voted on Monday to approve a public camping ban after months of heavy debate and postponing votes.
"If the building is so contaminated, everybody should have to go," said resident Jaunette Norvey. "They should have to rehouse people, but they’re not doing that. They’re just throwing us back out on the streets and that’s not fair." "They didn’t show me any results. They just wanted me to grab my stuff, hand over my keys and sign paperwork. It doesn’t seem right. headtopics.com
FOX 13’s cameras observed employees working out of an RV in the building’s parking lot. There was also a porta potty and handwashing sanitation station set up. One employee worked at a computer at an outdoor table. Another tenant, Kim Poulas, said he isn’t too concerned. FOX 13 reached out to the City of Everett for further comment on the drug contamination investigation and public safety threat.