Everett housing complex dealing with meth, fentanyl contamination

According to a Safety Bulletin obtained by FOX 13, the property owner has been working with the Department of Health and Human Services to evict residents and cleanup the contaminated units.

Clare’s Place, owned by Catholic Community Services of Western Washington, is a permanent supportive home with the purpose of housing individuals who have experienced chronic homelessness.According to CCSNW Agency Director Will Rice, preliminary testing was done after multiple complaints.

"Those tests came back positive for drug residue. We are working with our public health and other government partners to determine how best to move those tenants from the units and begin the drug residue cleaning process," Rice said in a statement. headtopics.com

Residents who spoke with FOX 13 said they have questions about the severity of the contamination. The tests came back positive in individual units, common spaces and offices. The Burien City Council voted on Monday to approve a public camping ban after months of heavy debate and postponing votes.

"If the building is so contaminated, everybody should have to go," said resident Jaunette Norvey. "They should have to rehouse people, but they’re not doing that. They’re just throwing us back out on the streets and that’s not fair." "They didn’t show me any results. They just wanted me to grab my stuff, hand over my keys and sign paperwork. It doesn’t seem right. headtopics.com

FOX 13’s cameras observed employees working out of an RV in the building’s parking lot. There was also a porta potty and handwashing sanitation station set up. One employee worked at a computer at an outdoor table. Another tenant, Kim Poulas, said he isn’t too concerned. FOX 13 reached out to the City of Everett for further comment on the drug contamination investigation and public safety threat.

Read more:

fox13seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Salt Lake County health officials urge caution as people report illness due to drinking raw milkHealth officials in Salt Lake County on Wednesday issued a warning about drinking unpasteurized milk, after 14 people tested positive with campylobacteriosis.

1 dead in police-involved shooting after pursuit in Delaware County: officialsA traffic stop turned deadly after police say a pursuit ensued overnight in Delaware County.

Lancaster County runs into mail-in ballot issues, officials issue corrections ahead of election seasonThe Lancaster County website shows big red letters letting voters know that mail-in ballots that went out came with the wrong instructions.

| Flagler County officials discuss possible tornado in Palm CoastPalm Coast Fire Department, Flagler County Emergency Management & the Flagler County Sheriff's Office will discuss a possible tornado in Palm Coast.

Santa Barbara County hires another former SLO County managerBy JOSH FRIEDMAN Months after Santa Barbara County hired ex-San Luis Obispo County Chief Administrative Officer Wade Horton, Santa Barbara County has

North County nonprofit thankful for county funding to support migrant servicesRyan is stoked to be in San Diego! He’s coming to the area from Sacramento. So, he only had to shuffle his area codes around a little bit, trading the 916 for the 619.