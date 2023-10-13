Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Salt & Lime Fiesta, Fear Farm, Omnium Circus and more

Need plans this weekend? There are things happening all around the Valley, including a fall festival at Vertuccio Farms, Fear Farm, a solar eclipse viewing party and more.

It's that time of the year, as haunted attraction Fear Farm returns to the Valley. For 2023, the attraction is in a new location, near 99th Avenue and Maryland in Glendale. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.Kick off the Fall season at the Annual Front Porch Festival. Start at the Arizona Information Center for the activity list.

"A hub for supporting farm fresh local food, and small businesses in a vibrant gathering space in Downtown Phoenix.""Vintage & Vino has morphed into one of the best shopping events with music, food, drinks, wine tasting and of course our famous bucket mimosas. headtopics.com

This market is all about the Holidays, with over 100 local businesses from handmade, antique, vintage, bath and body, jewelry, home decor and everything in between. There is something for anyone and any interest.

We have something for everyone including local artisan crafters, seminars, wine tasting, tasty food samples, fun shopping booths and make-n-take crafting workshops for adults and children!" "Join us for Salt & Lime Fiesta 2023 as we go bigger and more delicious! We’ll have the best taco trucks and food vendors, cold cervezas, live music, exclusive experiences, lucha libre, game zones & so much... headtopics.com

"Yoga in the Outfield, presented by Athleta, is an intimate fitness event for yogis looking for a unique yoga experience on the outfield grass of Salt River Fields! Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts will participate in a 1-hour class produced by local yoga instructors as well as enjoy a post class cocktail mixer on the Pepsi Patio of beautiful Salt River Fields!""OMNIUM CIRCUS is a...

Read more:

FOX10Phoenix »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Designing For the Circus: Cirque du Soleil's Echo's Fresh Fashion VibeCostume designer Nicolas Vaudelet shares the complex design and development behind the wardrobe for the show, aimed at capturing a younger audience.

| The Star PhoenixRead latest breaking news, updates, and headlines. The Star Phoenix offers information on latest national and international events & more.

| The Star PhoenixRead latest breaking news, updates, and headlines. The Star Phoenix offers information on latest national and international events & more.

MacAlpine's Diner and Soda Fountain looks for support to reopen once again in PhoenixMacAlpine's Diner and Soda Fountain is looking for the public's help to reopen after a rough go during the COVID-19 pandemic. The diner has been a Phoenix staple for decades.

New details in the case against Phoenix motel manager surfaceOne woman who started working for Dhanani in 2014 describes her experience and the working environment she endured. Dhanani is accused of misconduct against five wom

Phoenix hotel manager accused of groping women during job interviewsGet 'Up to Speed' on the latest news happening around the Valley and across Arizona on Tuesday evening.