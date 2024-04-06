Events in South-Central Pennsylvania

Here are some of the events happening around south-central Pennsylvania this weekend. Friday, April 5 Lancaster Symphony Orchestra concert - 'Natural World': 7:30 p.m. at the Gardner Theatre at Lancaster Country Day School An Evening With Maria Corley: 7-8:30 p.m. at Rubendall Recital Hall at Dickinson College Little Jerusalem in Italy cooking demonstration : 6-8:30 p.m. at The Kitchen Shoppe and Cooking School in Carlisle The Magic of Motown: 7:30 p.m.
at Carlisle Theatre Trash to Treasure: 5-7 p.m. Martin Library Apollo5: 7:30 p.m. at Trust Performing Arts Center in Lancaster Saturday, April 6 Opening day of trout season: 8 a.m. statewide 25th Annual William Shaffer Trout Fishing Derby: 8 a.m. to noon at Kiwanis Lake in York Women's Expo: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wyndham Resort in Lancaster Alpaca Jamboree: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the PA Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg 11th Downtown Carlisle Bunny Hop: noon to 3 p.m
