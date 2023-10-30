Even Star Wars' Deadliest Droid Failed to Beat [SPOILER]

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary One of Star Wars' deadliest droids still failed to beat one of the galaxy's greatest heroes. Known as BT-1, the small yet incredibly powerful droid was recently been corrupted by the sentient virus known as the Scourge, making him even more deadly and homicidal than he already was. However, it seems not even BeeTee can defeat the likes of RD-D2 as seen in their latest canonical showdown.

Part of the current Dark Droids crossover event set between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Dark Droids- D-Squad #2 from Marc Guggenheim and Salva Espín continues the galaxy-wide corruption of droids by the Scourge. This includes C-3PO and BT-1. As such, this new issue features Artoo surprisingly working with the dark protocol droid Triple-Zero to try and free their respective companions from the Scourge's grip.

Using his tow cable, R2-D2 humorously dragged BeeTee through a podracer garage, giving Triple Zero the opportunity to electrocute and shut his homicidal companion in the hope that his systems might be rebooted free of the Scourge's influence. While the success of Artoo's theory has yet to be proven, his win over his dark counterpart is impressive all the same. headtopics.com

R2-D2 And His Evil Twin Have Met Before D-Squad #2 is not the first time Artoo has crossed paths with BeeTee. As seen in 2015's Vader Down crossover event, BeeTee unleashed his arsenal of weaponry against several classic heroes of the Rebellion. However, Artoo was able to give his friends time to escape after blinding his evil twin with oil.

That being said, this new issue is much more of a definitive win for R2-D2. The astromech definitively bests the blastomech despite BeeTee having all sorts of blasters and missiles hidden within his seemingly innocuous frame. A creation of the Empire's Tarkin Initiative, BeeTee eventually broke containment and slaughtered all of his creators before he later crossed paths with Triple Zero when they both fell into the service of Darth Vader himself. headtopics.com

