Evelyn Lozada Has Never Been Disciplined For Her Behavior on ‘Basketball Wives’

The Big Picture Reality television celebrates privilege of all types. Audiences are caught between a rock and a hypocritical hard place praising the bad girl behavior that often drives the shows ratings. 47-year-old Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada is the perfect example of pretty privilege gone wrong.
Evelyn Lozada Has Spewed Racist Insults If the incessant and hateful bickering isn't enough, Evelyn has committed some of the same colorist infractions that have landed her reality colleagues in hot water. In September 2019, she posted a message on Instagram with a laughing orangutan with the caption: "EVERYONE boycott this trashbox. You are disgusting.
After social media recycled her colorist remarks, Evelyn was accused of cultural appropriation specifically because of racist remarks against Ogom. In addition to posting the picture of the monkey, she referred to Ogum as aggressive numerous times throughout the season. Evelyn responded to the resurgence of her racist remarks by sharing that she identifies as Afro-Latina. headtopics.com
Evelyn Was Hypocritical in Her Social Conversation Supporting Domestic Violence Survivors Her newfound racial identity was a convenient albeit flimsy excuse against being labeled racist toward people of African descent, but it doesn't answer for all Evelyn's mean-girl behavior.
After a whirlwind romance with Chad, she secured the wedding ring, but instead of securing the bag, toxicity flared. The marriage imploded almost immediately with Evelyn claiming she was a victim of both infidelity and domestic violence. She incited a publicity campaign against Chad that spilled over the top of reality television and ended up jeopardizing his endorsements and football career. headtopics.com
Evelyn moved on after the divorce and was soon seen boo'd up with Carl Crawford, a multimillionaire baseball player. Basketball, football, and eventually baseball enabled her to retain her wife of a professional athlete status, but it wasn't long before the relationship showed signs of stress and ultimately ended before she was able to get down the aisle.