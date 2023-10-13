Eve Bunting, a best-selling children’s author who invited young readers to revel in the joys of childhood but also helped them confront the grown-up world, exploring questions such as why an immigrant might leave home and why a soldier goes to war, died Oct. 1 at a hospital in Santa Cruz, Calif. She was 94.

She grew up listening to the poetry of W.B. Yeats on her father’s knee, cultivating an ear for language and a heart for storytelling. She did not begin writing until she was in her early 40s, a little more than a decade after she and her husband settled in California with their three children.

The book “does not explain the war; it discusses our loss,” Walter Dean Myers, the young-adult author, wrote in a. “It is a gentle book, filled with feeling and sympathy for those who served in Vietnam and for those who still feel their pain. A storybook … for very young children, it reminds adults of how necessary it is to understand what happened, so that it will not happen again.”” (1991), Mrs. headtopics.com

“There is no special secret to writing for all age levels,” Mrs. Bunting remarked. “You climb inside the head and the heart of the young person in your story. You think like that child. You feel like that child. You are that child.

Mrs. Bunting recalled her childhood as replete with pleasures, among them rainy days spent by the fire with a book. But it was also marked by the antagonisms in Northern Ireland between Protestants and Catholics. Her parents, although Protestant, encouraged her to befriend a Catholic girl.Mrs. headtopics.com

