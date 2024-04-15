Evacuations underway after truck hits gas main in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Evacuations are underway for businesses and an elementary school near 27th and Northern avenues.

Crews on the scene immediately initiated a hazardous response due to the gas main that was hit. A hazardous materials team arrived at the scene and is working to repair the line.

Evacuations Truck Gas Main Phoenix Hazmat Southwest Gas Washington Elementary School Palo Verde Middle School

