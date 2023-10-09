Evacuations ordered as remnants of Typhoon Koinu hit southern China

Travelers wait at the departures hall at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Scores of flights in Hong Kong were canceled Sunday as Tropical Storm Koinu neared the southern Chinese city after leaving at least one dead and over 300 injured in Taiwan.

The storm bore down on the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday, just south of the financial center of Hong Kong and the key manufacturing regions in the surrounding area on mainland China.

The Hong Kong Observatory said on its website that Koinu was weakening from a typhoon into a tropical depression as it moved southwest along the coast of China’s Guangdong province. Air and rail services have been suspended as Koinu, meaning puppy in Japanese, rolled into the region., which triggered Hong Kong’s highest storm signal on a scale of 11. A week later, Guangdong province and Hong Kong were hit with the heaviest rains in almost 140 years. The storm also broke a windspeed record off Taiwan’s east coast, which faces the Pacific Ocean. headtopics.com

Ferry services connecting Hainan with mainland China were also suspended as Koinu moved across the island.

Hong Kong cancela decenas de vuelos ante la llegada de la tormenta tropical KoinuDocenas de vuelos se cancelaron en Hong Kong el domingo conforme la tormenta tropical Koinu se acercaba a la ciudad sureña china tras dejar un muerto y 300 heridos en Taiwán.