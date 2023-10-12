European stocks open higher as positive momentum continues; UK GDP meets expectations

European stock markets opened higher Thursday, with the Stoxx 600 index up 0.6% at 8:10 a.m. London time.

Germany's DAX gained 0.5%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 were both around 0.6% higher. .STOXX 5D line Stoxx 600. — Jenni Reid

European stock markets are set to open higher Thursday as positive global momentum continues.

