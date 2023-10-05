European stocks increase for first time in three days

European stocks rose Thursday, as the Stoxx Europe 600 index SXXP, +0.28% finished up 0.28% to 441.31.

Among Stoxx Europe 600 constituents, consumer goods company Pandora A/S PNDORA, +11.96% saw the largest increase Thursday, as shares jumped 12.0%. Genus PLC GNS, +4.56%, an agriculture company, and industrial goods business Prysmian S.p.A. PRY, +4.23% rounded out the top five largest increases as their stocks added 4.6% and 4.2%, respectively.

Shares of clothing/textiles firm Puma SE PUM, -11.45% and health care/life sciences company Orpea S.A. ORP, -10.89% tumbled 11.5% and 10.9%, respectively. The pound GBPUSD, +0.26% was up 0.29% against the dollar, and the euro EURUSD, +0.21% was up 0.20%. Brent crude BRN00, -2.03% weakened 1.96% to $84.13.

