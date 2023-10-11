European stocks extend winning streak for second session

European stocks finished higher Wednesday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index SXXP, +0.15% rising 0.15% to 453.16.

Among Stoxx Europe 600 constituents, media/entertainment company Viaplay Group AB Series B VPLAY.B, +8.92% saw the largest increase Wednesday, as shares rose 8.9%. Acciona S.A. ANA, +3.08%, a real estate/construction company, and real estate business Wallenstam AB Series B WALL.B, +3.05% rounded out the top five largest increases as their stocks gained 3.1% and 3.1%, respectively.

Shares of air transport firm InPost S.A. INPST, -8.46% and health care/life sciences company Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA FRE, -7.84% fell 8.5% and 7.8%, respectively. The pound GBPUSD, +0.11% was up 0.12% against the dollar, and the euro EURUSD, +0.03% was up 0.05%. Brent crude BRN00, -1.97% fell 1.93% to $85.96. headtopics.com

