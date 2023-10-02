European stocks break two-day winning streak

European stocks fell Monday, as the Stoxx Europe 600 index SXXP, -1.03% closed down 1.03% to 445.59.Among Stoxx Europe 600 constituents, business services company Edenred SE EDEN, -10.96% saw the largest drop Monday, as shares tumbled 11.0%S4 Capital PLC SFOR, -5.40%, a business services company, and printing/publishing company Future PLC FUTR, -5.29% rounded out the top five largest decreases as their stocks dropped 5.4% and 5.3%, respectively.

The FTSE 100 index UKX, -1.28% declined 1.28% to 7,510.72, the French CAC 40 index PX1, -0.94% fell 0.94% to 7,068.16 and the German DAX DAX, -0.91% fell 0.91% to 15,247.21.

Shares of insurance firm Sampo Oyj Series A SAMPO, -9.37% and electric utilities company Oersted A/S ORSTED, -6.93% dropped 9.4% and 6.9%, respectively.

S4 Capital PLC SFOR, -5.40%, a business services company, and printing/publishing company Future PLC FUTR, -5.29% rounded out the top five largest decreases as their stocks dropped 5.4% and 5.3%, respectively.

Samhaellsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB Series B SBB.B, +8.30%, a technology company, saw the largest increase of the Stoxx Europe 600 constituents, as shares rose 8.3% on Monday.

Shares of business services firm Pennon Group PLC PNN, +3.84% and technology company ams-OSRAM AG AMS, +3.75% gained 3.8% and 3.8%, respectively.

Elekta AB Series B EKTA.B, +2.85%, a health care/life sciences company, and motor vehicle parts firm Nokian Renkaat Oyj TYRES, +2.50% rounded out the top five largest increases as their stocks increased 2.9% and 2.5%, respectively.

The pound GBPUSD, -0.61% was down 0.61% against the dollar, and the euro EURUSD, -0.70% was down 0.70%. Brent crude BRN00, -1.12% dropped 1.10% to $91.19.

The yield on the 10-year gilt TMBMKGB-10Y, 4.569% increased 12.29 basis points to 4.569%, and the yield on the German 10-year bund TMBMKDE-10Y, 2.927% rose 8.140 basis points to 2.93%.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.