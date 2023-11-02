European stock futures higher; Powell boosts sentiment ahead of BOE decision

{username} Just Now Share Follow this postUnfollow this post Save Saved. See Saved Items . This comment has already been saved in your Saved Items Author's response{commentContent} Reply 00 Report {username} Just NowAuthor's response Share Follow this postUnfollow this post Save Saved. See Saved Items .

United States Headlines Read more: INVESTINGCOM »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NJDOTCOM: Jersey City BOE candidates talk raising taxes, more funds and old school buildingsSeven candidates responded to questions based on issues that have long plagued the school district of 27,000 students.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: GBP/USD fails to hold above the 20-day SMA, eyes on BoE and FedIn Tuesday’s session, the GBP/USD traded in the 1.2120 - 1.2200 range, closing with mild losses around 1.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.2150, Fed, BoE rate decisions eyedThe GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive during the early Asian session on Wednesday.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

INVESTINGCOM: GBP/USD Coils Ahead of BOE 'Super Thursday'Forex Analysis by Forex.com (Matthew Weller) covering: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD exchange rate cash Futures. Read Forex.com (Matthew Weller)'s latest article on Investing.com

Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: Pound Sterling trades directionless ahead of Fed, BoE interest rate policy meetingsThe Pound Sterling (GBP) registered lackluster moves on Wednesday as investors await monetary policy decisions from both the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE).

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: GBP/JPY remains offered below 184.00 amid intervention fears; focus shifts to BoE on ThursdayThe GBP/JPY cross comes under some selling pressure on Wednesday and erodes a part of the previous day's strong gains to the 184.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕