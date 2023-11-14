European Society for the Study of Coeliac Disease (ESsCD) Guideline for Coeliac Disease and Other Gluten-related Disorders summary covers European Society for the Study of Coeliac Disease recommendations on managing coeliac disease (CeD) and other gluten-related disorders in adults and children.

Recommendations in this summary are on serology, diagnosis, dietary management, follow up, slow responders and refractory CeD (RCeD), special issues, non-coeliac gluten sensitivity (NCGS), and CeD-related skin and orodental disorders. For more detail on each of these areas, refer to the full guideline. The GRADE system was used to evaluate the quality of supporting evidence. A strong recommendation is made when the benefits clearly outweigh the negatives and the result of no action. Conditional is used when some uncertainty remains about the balance of benefit/potential harm. For more information on the GRADE system, refer to the full guideline

