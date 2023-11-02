European shares gain on bets of Fed rate-hiking cycle end

Fed Chair Jerome Powell maintained the option of another rate hike if progress on inflation stalls, but was wary that a rise in market-based interest rates may begin to weigh on the economy. The real-estate sector gained 2.7% with Finnish residential real estate group Kojamo advancing 7.6% following third-quarter results.

The technology sector rose 2.3%, with Just Eat Takeaway.com, Europe's biggest online meal delivery company, gaining 7% on U.S. peer DoorDash (NASDAQ:) rose 2.1% on record sales and operating profits for the third quarter, but flagged continued restrictions on supplies of its hugely popular Wegovy weight-loss drug.We encourage you to use comments to engage with other users, share your perspective and ask questions of authors and each other.

