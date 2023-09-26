European Ryder Cup team has undergone changing of the guard

This European Ryder Cup team looks different. It’s missing stalwarts Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson. Garcia, who’d played on every Ryder Cup since 1999 except for 2010, is the top points winner in European history with 28½ points with a 25-13-7 record.

Poulter always has been not only stout as a player (15-9-2, including 6-0-1 in singles) but the emotional heart and soul of the side.

“I don’t think you necessarily need large voices within the team room,’’ European captain Luke Donald said Tuesday. “You just need pretty good clarity on why you’re here and what the reason is and how you’re going to accomplish your goal. These guys are very motivated, and then they seem very unified.

"I don't think you necessarily need large voices within the team room,'' European captain Luke Donald said Tuesday. "You just need pretty good clarity on why you're here and what the reason is and how you're going to accomplish your goal. These guys are very motivated, and then they seem very unified.

“To me, they seem like a great group of guys that are really getting along with each other and already creating that sort of unbreakable bond between the 12 of them. So, sometimes words don’t need to be said.

“To me, they seem like a great group of guys that are really getting along with each other and already creating that sort of unbreakable bond between the 12 of them. So, sometimes words don’t need to be said. There’s certain things we’ll be doing throughout this week just to make sure that we are working on being a team.”

“Every team is different. This is a team that has obviously some new faces and some guys that have been part of Ryder Cup that aren’t here. They understand that it’s their opportunity now to write kind of their story and write their history next week and start writing and creating that history for themselves.’’

Jon Rahm revealed he’s been speaking to Garcia and Poulter and gleaning Ryder Cup advice.

Rahm said he spoke to Garcia as recently as Monday.

“He did show me a lot of what to do at Whistling [Straights in 2021] and obviously in Paris [in 2018], as well,’’ Rahm said of Garcia, his fellow Spaniard.

“I did have a little bit of a chat with him, and with Poulter, as well. Not that it’s going to be easy to take on the [leadership] role that those two had both on and off the golf course, but just to hear them talk about what they thought and what they felt is obviously invaluable information.’’

Sam Burns came to Italy not only sporting a mullet but with the letters “U-S-A’’ shaved onto the side of his head.

“I had no idea he’s doing that,’’ U.S. captain Zach Johnson said. “He’s got great hair. I mean, I’d do it if I could do it. I just don’t have any hair to do it. So, they can have fun with it. I’ve got two, three, four guys who have it short on the sides and long in the front and long in the back. More power to them. Hey, if they are more comfortable, that’s what it’s about.’’