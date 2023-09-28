European Ryder Cup juniors end U.S. dominance in emphatic style

Europe ended the United States' six-match winning streak in the junior Ryder Cup with a 20.5 to 9.5 thrashing on Thursday in what home fans hope will be a taste of what's to come in the main event over the weekend.

In the first edition of the mixed under-18 event to be held since 2018, Europe led 12-6 after a remarkable 6-0 clean sweep in Wednesday's fourballs at the Golf Nazionale in Rome.

They then drove home their advantage, winning seven and halving three of the 12 Thursday singles matches, on what was the first occasion part of the competition has been held on the same course as the Ryder Cup.

