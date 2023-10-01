European Parliament president backs UN naming an envoy to help restart Cyprus peace talks

Cyprus’ president Nikos Christodoulides, right, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, left, take their positions before a military parade marking the 63th anniversary of Cyprus’ independence from British colonial rule, in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Oct. 1 2023. Metsola joined Christodoulides in receiving the salute from Cypriot National Guard forces during a parade marking Cyprus’ 63rd Day of Independence from British colonial rule.

Cyprus’ president Nikos Christodoulides, right, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, left, take their positions before a military parade marking the 63th anniversary of Cyprus’ independence from British colonial rule, in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Oct. 1 2023. Metsola joined Christodoulides in receiving the salute from Cypriot National Guard forces during a parade marking Cyprus’ 63rd Day of Independence from British colonial rule. The Cypriot government said Metsola is the first top EU official to attend the parade since Cyprus joined the EU in 2004. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, left, arrives at the area before a military parade marking the 63th anniversary of Cyprus’ independence from British colonial rule, in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Oct. 1 2023. 