European Parliament Approves Law Requiring Zero-Emission Trucks by 2040

The European Parliament today approved a law that will require almost all new trucks sold in 2040 to be zero-emission. Green group Transport & Environment (T&E) said the law — agreed in negotiations between MEPs and governments — will help European manufacturers to compete with foreign electric truckmakers and is estimated to reduce the annual CO2 emissions from heavy-duty vehicles by 62% by 2050 (compared to 1990).

Manufacturers will have to cut the average emissions of new trucks by 45% in 2030, 65% in 2035 and 90% in 2040. From 2035, the targets will also apply to vocational vehicles such as garbage and construction trucks. Trailer manufacturers will also need to improve the emissions performance of truck trailers by 10% in 2030. By 2030, 90% of new buses will need to be zero-emission, reaching 100% by 2035

European Parliament Law Zero-Emission Trucks CO2 Emissions Heavy-Duty Vehicles Manufacturers Emissions Reduction Vocational Vehicles Trailer Manufacturers Buses

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lorain County Public Health aims to end traffic deaths by 2040An Ohio county has the ambitious goal of eliminating traffic deaths in the next couple of decades, creating the plan this year that would put the wheels in motion.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

L.A. County faces $12.5 billion in climate costs through 2040, study saysProtecting Los Angeles County from 14 different climate change impacts will cost taxpayers at least $12.5 billion by the end of 2040, according to new research.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Study says prostate cancer rates expected to double worldwide by 2040The report also predicts prostate cancer deaths will climb to almost 700,000 globally by 2040 — mainly among men in low-and middle-income countries.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Global Prostate Cancer Cases Expected to Double by 2040Researchers warn that global prostate cancer cases are projected to double by 2040, with an estimated 2.9 million people affected. The report also predicts a rise in prostate cancer deaths, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. The increase in cases is attributed to factors such as aging population and genetic factors.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Worldwide Prostate Cancer Cases Will Double By 2040, New Study Predicts—Here’s WhyI am a Colorado based reporter covering breaking news with a special emphasis on the entertainment industry, pop culture and sports. I previously covered local news in the greater Boston area, and I graduated from Northeastern University in 2017.

Source: Forbes - 🏆 394. / 53 Read more »

American Cancer Society Projects 47% Increase in Cancer Cases by 2040The American Cancer Society (ACS) has released a report projecting a 47% increase in cancer cases worldwide by 2040. The report highlights the importance of healthy lifestyle habits in preventing cancer and calls for intervention.

Source: fox28columbus - 🏆 249. / 63 Read more »