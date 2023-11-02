European markets open as investors react positively to Fed, earnings

The Fed made the decision Wednesday amid signs of economic growth, while labor market conditions and inflation remain above the central bank's target. The decision also included an upgrade to the Fed's general assessment of the economy.Back in Europe, the Bank of England is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision Thursday. The central bank is widely expected to follow the European Central Bank and the Fed in keeping interest rates unchanged this month.

The company has struggled to keep up with demand for Wegovy, an appetite-suppressing anti-obesity drug, forcing it to limit the number of patients able to begin treatment. "While supply capacity for Wegovy is gradually being expanded, the supply of the lower dose strengths in the US will remain restricted to safeguard continuity of care," the company said in its earnings report.on Thursday reported $6.2 billion profit for the third quarter, roughly in line with estimates, as the company benefited from higher oil prices and refining margins.The company announced a $3.5 billion share buyback to be carried out over the next three months, up from $2.

Slimmon said if the market does rally into the year-end, it will be led by the"Magnificent Seven" stocks, naming his preferred play.CNBC Pro: Tencent, Alibaba and more: Jefferies says buybacks are gathering steam in Asia, names stocks to watch

Analysts at investment firm Jefferies named Asian stocks primed to or continuing with significant buybacks, which they said are an opportunity for investors.

