European markets head for mixed open amid Middle East turmoil

Iran praises Hamas as attack reverberates around Middle EastHigh-level Iranian officials were also reported to have met with members of Hamas leadership in Lebanon last month.

Middle East leaders praise and condemn Hamas attacks against IsraelSome countries condemned the attacks against Israel and urged for restraint, while others praised the resistance groups.

‘Clearly Iran’s war with Israel’: GOP congressman traveling in Middle East warns of ‘sustained’ conflictCalifornia Republican Rep. Darrell Issa warned that the war between Israel and Hamas could escalate after hundreds were killed on Saturday in a surprise attack.

Israel Violence Jeopardizes Biden’s Middle East AgendaSurprise attack by Hamas risks derailing U.S. efforts to normalize Saudi-Israel ties and de-escalate tensions with Iran

Biden's Middle East policies taking center stage in wake of surprise attack on IsraelAn Iranian-backed militant group's surprise attack on Israel has put President Biden's Middle East policies front and center, with critics saying he should take accountability for the attack.

Biden’s Hopes for the Middle East Imperiled by Eruption of ViolenceThe Hamas attack on Israel could narrow the chances for the president’s efforts to negotiate a new alignment in the region by normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.