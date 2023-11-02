European markets head for higher open as investors react positively to Fed

The Fed made the decision Wednesday amid signs of economic growth, while labor market conditions and inflation remain above the central bank's target. The decision also included an upgrade to the Fed's general assessment of the economy.Back in Europe, the Bank of England is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision Thursday. The central bank is widely expected to follow the European Central Bank and the Fed in keeping interest rates unchanged this month.

CNBC Pro: Will the S&P 500 rally by year-end? Morgan Stanley's Slimmon weighs in — and names a Big Tech stock to buySlimmon said if the market does rally into the year-end, it will be led by the"Magnificent Seven" stocks, naming his preferred play.CNBC Pro: Tencent, Alibaba and more: Jefferies says buybacks are gathering steam in Asia, names stocks to watch

Analysts at investment firm Jefferies named Asian stocks primed to or continuing with significant buybacks, which they said are an opportunity for investors. Companies buy shares back from investors for several reasons such as having a strong balance sheet and making valuations more attractive. Buybacks also provide a"sustained source of demand for equities while being a confidence-booster in terms of companies' belief in their own stock," Jefferies' analysts wrote in an Oct. 25 research note.European markets are expected to open higher Thursday as investors react positively to the U.S.

Earnings are set to come from Sainsbury's, Shell, BT, Zalando, Fresenius, ING, Ferrari and Novo Nordisk. The Bank of England is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision Thursday and German unemployment data for October will be released.

