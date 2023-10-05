European leaders gathered in Spain emphasize continued support of Ukraine’s defense against Russian invasion

GRANADA, Spain (AP) — Some 50 European leaders used a summit in southern Spain’s Granada on Thursday to stress they stand by Ukraine at a time when Western resolve appears somewhat weakened. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that maintaining such unity was now “the main challenge.

— British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Last weekend’s election in Slovakia, where pro-Russia candidate Robert Fico was the big winner, and Hungary’s continued recalcitrance to fully back Ukraine have cast increasing shadows on Europe’s commitment. That counts especially for the European Union where many decisions on Ukraine need unanimity among the 27 members.

Biden called other world powers Tuesday to coordinate on Ukraine in a deliberate show of U.S. support at a time when the future of its aid is questioned by an important faction of Republicans who want to cut off money to Kyiv. headtopics.com

Even if the EU promised to continue its support for Kyiv, it could never replace Washington if funds were to dry up there, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said. — Josep Borrell, European Union “When it comes to facing down the threat from Putin,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, “there is strength in unity.”

The humanitarian tragedy of some 100,000 Armenians fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh, a part of Azerbaijan with a predominantly Armenian population, followed a brutal military operation last month and touched a raw nerve in Europe. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

European leaders expected to rally around Zelenskiy at Spain summitEuropean leaders are expected to assure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of long-term support on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden voiced fears that Republican infighting in Congress could hurt American policy on continuing aid to Kyiv.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Spain to meet European leadersUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had arrived in the Spanish city of Granada to take part in the European Political Community Summit, a forum to foster cooperation among more than 40 countries established after Russia's invasion.

Some 50 European leaders are to stress their support for Ukraine at a meeting in SpainSome 50 European leaders are gathering in southern Spain’s Granada on Thursday to stress that they stand by Ukraine, at a time when Western resolve appears somewhat weakened. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be there to hear it. The European Political Community forum was formed in the wake of Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine that reset the continent’s political agenda and fundamentally undermined long-held beliefs on peace and stability on the continent. But despite the political, economic and military support, the desperate struggle to rid Ukrainian territory of invading Russian has ground to a stalemate. Meanwhile, the steadfast opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown cracks because of internal strife both within the U.S. and the EU.

Some 50 European leaders are to stress their support for Ukraine at a meeting in SpainSome 50 European leaders are gathering in southern Spain’s Granada on Thursday to stress that they stand by Ukraine, at a time when Western resolve appears somewhat weakened.

Some 50 European leaders are to stress their support for Ukraine at a meeting in SpainSome 50 European leaders are gathering in southern Spain’s Granada on Thursday to stress that they stand by Ukraine, at a time when Western resolve appears somewhat weakened.

Live blog: Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Spain to seek long-term European aidRussia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 589th day.