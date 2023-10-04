European leaders expected to rally around Zelenskiy at Spain summit

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a EU-Ukraine foreign ministers meeting, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 2, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File PhotoGRANADA, Spain, Oct 5 (Reuters) - European leaders are expected to assure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of long-term support on Thursday after U.S.

Zelenskiy said in a video message on Wednesday evening: "We are preparing for intensive international activities - this week and next week should be productive for Ukraine." In the U.S., a dispute among the Republican majority in the House of Representatives has complicated budget negotiations and prompted Democrat Biden to go from confidence that an agreement will be made on Ukraine aid to openly expressing concern.

In Slovakia, former prime minister Robert Fico's party came first in a general election at the weekend after pledging to halt military aid to Ukraine. Some Ukrainian, European Union (EU) and NATO officials have played down these developments, saying support for Kyiv will ultimately hold steady as it is in the West's own interests.The official summit agenda features topics such as transport, energy and artificial intelligence. headtopics.com

Many EU leaders have condemned the Azerbaijani operation. Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing – a charge denied by Baku, which said Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh were welcome to stay.

Read more:

Reuters »

President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris among scheduled speakers at Feinstein memorialThe memorial service for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein being held at San Francisco City Hall Thursday afternoon will feature speakers including Vice President Kamala Harris, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a recorded message from President Joe Biden.

Mexico president says will cooperate with Guatemala president-elect's administrationMexico will cooperate with the incoming administration of Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, after a fraught transition process that has drawn international criticism.

European markets head for flat to lower open as data weighs on sentimentEuropean markets are heading for a flat to lower open as investors digest gloomy economic data from the region.

European stocks open lower as data weighs on sentiment; UK food prices fallEuropean markets opened lower as investors digested gloomy economic data from the region.

European stocks steady as banks offset declines in utilities By ReutersEuropean stocks steady as banks offset declines in utilities

Spain's king calls on acting Socialist Prime Minister Sánchez to try to from the governmentSpain’s King Felipe VI has called on acting Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to try to form a new government following talks with political party leaders to see which party has the best chance of gathering majority support in Parliament.