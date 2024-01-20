European Central Bank to Maintain Monetary Policy, US Data to Set Trend

The European Central Bank is expected to maintain its monetary policy unchanged in January. The United States will publish fresh inflation and growth-related data. The EUR/USD pair is technically bearish, but data will set the trend. The EUR/USD pair lost the 1.0900 threshold this last week as a souring market mood backed the US Dollar. Financial markets base their decisions on two main reasons.

On the one hand, investors pulled some bets from the table on the United States (US) cutting rates next March as economic data indicated the local economy remains resilient. On the other hand, tepid Chinese data and turmoil in the local housing sector spurred concerns, pushing investors away from high-yielding equities. A continued decline in sales and investments in properties in China is about to turn two years old. The National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS) reported that new home prices fell by 0.2% YoY in November, down for a fifth consecutive month. Prices have been declining pretty much since May 2022, with just one positive reading in betwee





