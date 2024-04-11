European Central Bank likely to signal interest rate cut in June

The European Central Bank will likely use its Thursday meeting as a prelude to a first interest rate cut in June as the rich world’s central banks, including the It’s a step closely watched for by stock investors, after markets soared in recent months on expectations of lower rates by this summer. Analyst say it’s unlikely the ECB, the monetary authority for the 20 countries that use the euro currency, will change its interest benchmarks Thursday.

Instead, the post-decision statement and President Christine Lagarde’s news conference will be scrutinized for hints about the potential downward path of rates in the future. Higher gas and rents keep US inflation elevated, likely delaying Fed rate cuts that the bank will wait at least until its June 6 meeting to take any action as it waits to see sustained evidence that inflation is under control. With eurozone inflation, down from a peak of 10.6% in October 2023, Lagarde’s remarks have made many believe that a cut in June is likely from the current record high benchmark rate of 4

