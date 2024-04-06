Europe Warned of 'Prewar' Era and Urged to Increase Defense Spending

Europe is being warned that it is entering a 'prewar' era and is not prepared to defend itself. The call for increased defense spending and arms manufacturing comes in preparation for a potential armed conflict with Russia . While Spain has rejected the calls, the French President is becoming more vocal about the Russia n threat. NATO members bordering Russia fear that a U.S.

withdrawal from European security without a clear Ukrainian victory would allow Russia to rebuild its military capabilities and pose a threat to its neighbors. Warsaw, in particular, has significantly increased its defense spending and aims to double the size of its armed forces to 300,000

Europe Prewar Era Defense Spending Arms Manufacturing Armed Conflict Russia NATO Ukrainian Victory Military Capabilities Warsaw Armed Forces

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Polish leader warns of 'prewar era,' urges European nations to invest in defensePolish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said European nations need to invest in defense in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Tesla Rules In Europe — Europe EV Sales ReportClean Tech News & Views: EVs, Solar Energy, Batteries

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Europe in ‘pre-war era,’ warns Poland’s Prime Minister Tusk, citing Russia’s threatPolish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that Europe is in a “pre-war era” but is not ready for the possibility of a conflict that looms larger every day.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Mistborn's Extensive Era 2 Still Doesn't Compare To How Good The Original Trilogy WasMistborn Era 1 vs Era 2.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Dali Ship Operator Warned About Port Infrastructure Before Bridge CollisionSynergy Marine Group CEO Rajesh Unni warned in 2021 that port infrastructure had to change to meet the needs of the industry.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

McDonald's Workers Land Pay Rise—But Customers WarnedStarting April 1, the minimum wage for fast food workers in California will go up to $20—but chains are warning of a hike in menu prices.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »