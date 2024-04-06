Europe Warned of 'Prewar' Era and Urged to Increase Defense Spending

Europe is being warned that it is entering a 'prewar' era and is not prepared to defend itself. The call for increased defense spending and arms manufacturing comes in preparation for a potential armed conflict with Russia . While Spain has rejected the calls, the French President is becoming more vocal about the Russia n threat. NATO members bordering Russia fear that a U.S.
withdrawal from European security without a clear Ukrainian victory would allow Russia to rebuild its military capabilities and pose a threat to its neighbors. Warsaw, in particular, has significantly increased its defense spending and aims to double the size of its armed forces to 300,000
