Europe surge to seven-point lead after 3-1 foursomes win

Led by a Ryder Cup record 9&7 victory for Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg and another point for “Fleetwood Mac”, Europe moved closer to a huge victory as they beat the U.S. 3-1 in the morning foursomes to lead 9-1/2-2-1/2 on Saturday. None were more shellshocked than heavyweight duo Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, a combination of the world number one and a five-time major winner, who were blown away by the in-form Dane Hovland and 23-year-old Swede Aberg, who turned...

None were more shellshocked than heavyweight duo Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, a combination of the world number one and a five-time major winner, who were blown away by the in-form Dane Hovland and 23-year-old Swede Aberg, who turned professional only in June.

Their victory surpassed the previous 7&6 record margin for a foursomes that had been achieved three times and the only bigger individual match wins came in the old 36-hole contests. Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy - dubbed Fleetwood Mac – looked as if they were going to do something similar as they won the first three holes in the first match out.

However, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, one of the Americans’ most productive partnerships in recent years, fought back strongly only to be eventually dispatched 2&1 on the 17th.

