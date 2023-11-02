Europe's Wooly Rhino Genes Reconstructed From DNA in Predator Poop

"The mitogenome assemblies produced here are the first mitogenomic records of European wooly rhinoceros and are thus an important resource to help resolve the phylogeography of this iconic Pleistocene megafauna species,"
"The fact that these were retrieved with relative ease from a coprolite of another species (i.e. no remain associated directly to wooly rhinoceros was needed) stresses the value of obtaining genomic data from a wide range of materials."
Actually, coprolites are turning out to be quite a historical gold mine. From preserved faeces we can work out what A team led by molecular biologist Peter Andreas Seeber of the University of Konstanz in Germany studied two fossilized hyena poops from theSeeber and his colleagues used a special tool to extract material from inside the coprolites, prepared the DNA for reading, and ran the results through a DNA sequencer.
The DNA was degraded; but the researchers managed to recover genetic material from both cave hyena and wooly rhino, comparing them against other genomes, both modern and ancient. And, although the rhino DNA was obtained from just a single sample, it was able to tell the researchers something new about the species and its diversification across the Eurasian landmass.
In fact, there was enough of a difference between the European rhino that ended up as hyena chow and the Siberian rhinos to suggest that the two groups had started to diversify, quite some time ago. The European rhino started to split sometime between 2.5 million and 150,000 years ago.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: comingsoonnet | Read more ⮕
Source: physorg_com | Read more ⮕
Source: physorg_com | Read more ⮕
Source: physorg_com | Read more ⮕
Source: CNBC | Read more ⮕
Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕