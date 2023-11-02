Europe's Wooly Rhino Genes Reconstructed From DNA in Predator Poop

"The mitogenome assemblies produced here are the first mitogenomic records of European wooly rhinoceros and are thus an important resource to help resolve the phylogeography of this iconic Pleistocene megafauna species,"

"The fact that these were retrieved with relative ease from a coprolite of another species (i.e. no remain associated directly to wooly rhinoceros was needed) stresses the value of obtaining genomic data from a wide range of materials."

Actually, coprolites are turning out to be quite a historical gold mine. From preserved faeces we can work out what A team led by molecular biologist Peter Andreas Seeber of the University of Konstanz in Germany studied two fossilized hyena poops from theSeeber and his colleagues used a special tool to extract material from inside the coprolites, prepared the DNA for reading, and ran the results through a DNA sequencer.

The DNA was degraded; but the researchers managed to recover genetic material from both cave hyena and wooly rhino, comparing them against other genomes, both modern and ancient. And, although the rhino DNA was obtained from just a single sample, it was able to tell the researchers something new about the species and its diversification across the Eurasian landmass.

In fact, there was enough of a difference between the European rhino that ended up as hyena chow and the Siberian rhinos to suggest that the two groups had started to diversify, quite some time ago. The European rhino started to split sometime between 2.5 million and 150,000 years ago.

United States Headlines Read more: SCIENCEALERT »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COMINGSOONNET: Super Rhino: Where to Watch & Stream OnlineSuper Rhino (2009) follows the story of a hamster who is transformed to save the day. Here's how you can watch the film online.

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more ⮕

PHYSORG_COM: Ancient hyena droppings reveal genome of Ice Age woolly rhinoA team of paleontologists, evolutionists and geoscientists affiliated with several entities in Germany has extracted Ice Age woolly rhino DNA from fossilized excrement samples (coprolites) found in a cave in Germany. Their study is reported in the journal Biology Letters.

Source: physorg_com | Read more ⮕

PHYSORG_COM: Bioprospecting the unknown: How bacterial enzymes encoded by unknown genes might help clean up pollutionEnzymes are biological nanomachines. They make almost all of life's chemistry happen, when and where required. Because of their versatility and power, enzymes can be very useful for biotechnology. Taken outside of living cells, they can be used to synthesize or modify pharmaceuticals or to degrade potential pollutants.

Source: physorg_com | Read more ⮕

PHYSORG_COM: River plastics may harbor potential pathogens and antimicrobial resistance genesMicrobial communities growing on plastic debris in rivers may have the capacity to harbor potentially pathogenic microbes and act as reservoirs of antimicrobial resistance genes, according to a study published in Microbiome.

Source: physorg_com | Read more ⮕

CNBC: A 'festering' powder keg in Europe is lurking in the shadow of the Israel-Hamas warPolitical analysts say escalating Serbia-Kosovo tensions represent a 'serious security issue' for both the Balkans and European region.

Source: CNBC | Read more ⮕

NBCLA: A ‘festering' powder keg in Europe is lurking in the shadow of the Israel-Hamas warPolitical analysts say escalating Serbia-Kosovo tensions represent a “serious security issue” for both the Balkans and European region.

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕