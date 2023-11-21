Europe's gas inventories accumulate as mild weather delays winter heating season

Europe’s gas inventories continued to accumulate much later than usual into the autumn as exceptionally mild weather delayed the onset of the winter heating season. It was the culmination of an unusually long refill season which has left the region’s storage sites brimming with gas and eliminated fears about supply security. Total inventories across the European Union and Britain hit a post-winter minimum on March 17 and continued to increase until Nov. 6.

Stocks began rising on the second-earliest date and continued building until the 11th latest date in the last 12 years, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE





Reuters » / 🏆 2. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesla Model Y Rules In Europe — Europe EV Sales ReportClean Tech News & Views: EVs, Solar Energy, Batteries

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

3 Stock Bargains From Europe. Yes, Europe.A long-awaited bounce for Old World shares relative to the U.S. hasn’t happened yet. But consider these cash-flow favorites from Oakmark International...

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Europe's economic powerhouse tests a shorter working weekMaximilian Hermann's weekend starts on Friday morning, when he puts his motorcycle helmet on and takes his bike out for a ride to the southern German Alps.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

'World first’: Giant cargo drone tested in Europe’s offshore wind farmInteresting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Storm Ciaran triggers weather alert in northwestern EuropeMuch of northwestern Europe went on high alert Wednesday as a storm dubbed Ciaran threatened to bring gale-force winds and extreme rainfall to the region.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Israel with support of US, Europe committing crimes against humanity: Erdogan'Israel is acting like organisation, and must be stopped as soon as possible,' Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says, adding that Türkiye's discussions are ongoing to ensure 'perpetrators of war crimes in Gaza are held accountable'.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »